This is how your child can get a letter from Santa Claus this Christmas

It's never too early think about Christmas - and you'll need to plan ahead if you want to treat your kids to a letter from Santa this year.

Though there's still a little over two months until the big day, Royal Mail have officially launched their Letters to Santa campaign, which offers children across the country the chance to write a letter to the big man himself.

In a letter posted on the Royal Mail website, Santa said: "Dear boys and girls,

"Christmas is a very exciting but busy time for me: the elves are making toys, the reindeer are practising their sleigh runs, and I'm busy preparing my list of who's been good this year.

I will be getting my sleigh ready for the long journey on Christmas Eve and in between I will try to reply to as many of you as possible."

Sound good? We think so too, but the deadline for letters is Friday, December 6 - less than two months away.

Letters should be stamped and posted to the address below. All letters must include a name and return address.

If letters are sent as part of a school project, they do not need to include the individual's home address, but should include a name.

Send your letters to: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa's Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ.

For more information, or to read Santa's personal data privacy policy, visit the Royal Mail website.