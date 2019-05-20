This National Lottery game could leave you never needing to work again – but nobody has won yet

A National Lottery game that pays winners £10,000 every month for 30 years is still yet to give out its life changing top prize.

‘Set For Life’, which launched in March this year as the National Lottery celebrated its 25th birthday, has players pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10.

If every ball matches the main numbers as well as the life ball drawn, the top prize is theirs.

What are the odds of winning?

Camelot, who designed the game, said that the odds of winning the top prize are approximately 15,339,390 to one.

The game is played twice a week, with the draws taking place on Mondays and Thursdays.

So far the top prize has not been won by anybody in the 18 times it has been played so far.

A number of people have won other prizes that are on offer to those who take part in ‘Set For Life’.

The second best prize is a promised £10,000 per month for one year, and this has already been won by seven people so far in May.

What are the other available prizes?

In order to win second prize, you need to match all five of the main numbers drawn.

Other prizes include one-off payments of sums ranging from £250 down to £5, for matching different amounts of main numbers and combinations with a matched life ball.

The overall odds of winning any prize have been listed as one in 12.4.

In order to take part in ‘Set For Life’ you need to be more than 16 years old and located in the UK or the Isle of Man.

Players can take part by buying tickets in shops, as well as at www.national-lottery.co.uk, and on both The National Lottery’s iOS app and more recently-launched Android version.