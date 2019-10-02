Thomas the Baker is on a roll with Great Taste Award - here's how to get a FREE taster

Fancy a taste of an award winning sausage roll?

Thomas the Baker, which has shops in Wakefield and Castleford, is celebrating receiving a Great Taste Award for its Deli Black Pudding Sausage Roll by giving everyone a chance to try it for themselves.

The sausage roll received a Gold star in this year’s Great Taste Awards with judges claiming it was “hearty” and “truly appealing looking” and combined “crisp and buttery, flaky pastry with a moist well-seasoned sweet porky inside.”

Thomas’ Deli Sausage Rolls are made by its master butchers and bakers at the firm’s flagship Thomas of Helmsley deli and bakery and were originally only sold in the one store.

However, when they quickly proved to be a best-seller, the decision was made to ‘roll’ them out to wider Thomas the Baker stores.

Thomas’ has 30 stores across Yorkshire and remains a family business with founder John Thomas at the helm, who set up the business in 1981.

The hearty award winning Deli Black Pudding Sausage Rolls are made using a mix of locally reared pork sausage meat, blended with a secret mix of herbs, spice and black pudding made on the premises by Thomas’ master butchers.

They will be available for tasting at all Thomas the Baker Shops next week (from October 7 ) so, just pop in and ask for a sample!

This prestigious award adds to a growing list of Thomas the Baker products that have achieved Great Taste Awards, with its famous H’Eccles Cakes, Yorkshire Brack and Mincemeat all having previously been awarded a Gold star, whilst the firm’s Bakewell Tart and Cumberland Sausage have both received two Gold stars.

Simon Thomas, general manager of Thomas the Baker, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that our Deli Black Pudding Sausage Roll has received a coveted Great Taste Award.

"We think it’s delicious and given how quickly they fly off our shelves I think they’re a big hit with customers too!

"As a family business these are often family recipes which we work on with our wonderful team – so it is something we take great personal pride in.

"Which is why we wanted to let people taste them for themselves!”