Thousands raised in effort to bring home body of Pontefract school teacher who died in China

Thousands of pounds has been raised to support the family of a schoolteacher who died in China.

Christopher Duffield, 27, was found dead in his flat in Chongqing last week, just days after being admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms.

His cause of death is not yet known.

A fundraiser launched in Chris’ name has so far raised more than £12,000.

His family hope to use the money raised to bring him home and organise a funeral.

Hilary Nisbet, who organised the fundraiser, said: “His friends and family remember him well for his love for chicken, he would regularly eat at Nando’s and cook roast chicken whenever possible.

“Never has a man been so excited about chicken.

“The positivity and support has been overwhelming because Chris had such an incredible impact on everyone he met.

“He was always kind and funny and always willing to try something new.

“He made so many wonderful connections with everyone he met.”

More than 300 people have donated to the GoFundMe in Chris’ name, with many leaving tributes to the so-called Chicken King.

A schoolteacher, Mr Duffield was born and raised in Pontefract and attended university in Cardiff.

He taught in primary and secondary schools in Caerphilly before moving to China to teach English.

His family faces a wait of up to 12 weeks for an insurance payment, and have been advised they could face costs of up to £20,000 if they wish to repatriate his body.