Tigers get on their way with fans' cheers ringing in their ears

Fans gather on Wheldon Road to give the squad a good send off

From tots in pushchairs to senior citizens, supporters lined Wheldon Road to cheer as the team's coach left the ground on Thursday lunchtime.

Flag and souvenir sellers had clearly been doing a brisk trade, while other fans sported homemade banners to wave off the Tigers squad, who are hoping to bring the Rugby League Challenge Cup back to Castleford for the first time in 35 years.

Early arrivals assembled along the fence by the club's training pitch applauded the first glimpse of their heroes as the players boarded the coach, while by the time it pulled out on to the road the volume of the cheers can have left the players in no doubt they have the town behind them as they bid for arguably rugby league's most prestigious prize.

Banner sellers did a roaring trade

As the bus made its way to the motorway, people came out of their houses and businesses and children were let out of school to stand in the playground and play their part in the momentous occasion.