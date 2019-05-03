Hundreds welcomed the tour.

Tour de Yorkshire: 24 pictures of thrilled spectators enjoying the great cycle race

People lined the streets to wave and cheer as the riders in the Tour de Yorkshire passed through Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford today.

From school kids to our town's pensioners, they all braved the rain, put up their brollies and hoods and waved their flags to cheer on the riders.

Here they come...the women's race passes through Featherstone.

1. Riders

Watching the women's race. (Pictures John Clifton)

2. Featherstone

People cheered on the women's face in Featherstone.

3. Lining the streets

Taking photos of the moment the riders came through Featherstone.

4. Memorable

