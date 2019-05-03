Tour de Yorkshire proving Wakefield is a 'serious cultural destination'

Major events like the Tour de Yorkshire show Wakefield is being is 'taken seriously as a cultural destination'.

And today it is first time the tour has gone directly past the National Trust's Nostell site.

Helen Taylor from Nostell.

Helen Taylor, senior visitor experience officer for the outdoors at Nostell, said: "Events like this put us on the map. I think, nationally, seeing the crowd and how enthusiastic everyone is does wonders for showcasing how amazing Wakefield is and what we have to offer.

"We are becoming a real cultural hub of West Yorkshire and I think things like the tour choosing to come through really helps and really shows that what we are trying to achieve is working.

"We had about 50 spectators for the women's race in the morning, which was good to say it was raining.

"And it's a good way of shouting about all the cycling we've got going on here on the estate, trails, family cycling events - we've tried to use this as a hook so if people see the race on TV and are inspired they come cycle here.

"I'm hoping we'll have a massive crowd for the men's race because there's some really big names cycling.

"We have 300 acres of parkland here. We have a gorgeous mansion full of the most amazing collection of art and architecture. And we have gardens with a play area and woodland walks. We hear so many people say this is our doorstep and we never come. There's this mindset that you don't do the thing that next door if you're going away for a day but there is so much on offer here."