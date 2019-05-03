Tour de Yorkshire rolling through Wakefield district

Spectators are getting ready to welcome the elite of the cycling world at Nostell Priory.

The caravan is just about to reach the National Trust site in this years Tour de Yorkshire.

Earlier this morning the women's race passed through en route to Pontefract as part of the second day of racing,

Spectator Tom Walsh, from Upton, said: "I'm not always a big cycling fan but it's wonderful when something like this comes through.

"My bike's been in the shed for years but ever since the Tour de France I've been saying I'll get it out.

"It's done a huge amount for tourism in Yorkshire and shown we're not all just slag heaps and coal mines."

John and Sheila Irlam are visiting Yorkshire from Cheshire and seeing the tour in person for the first time.

John said: "I think it's great for Yorkshire and I wish we had something like this in Cheshire.

"I like to watch the big events and this one really brings people together.

"Yorkshire is such a lovely place. Sometimes people just think of the big towns and cities but there's so much more to it."

We are ready spectators at Nostell.

The roadshow will also be arriving in Pontefract with men's race expected to pass Nostell at about 3.15pm before heading to Pontefract, Castleford and then on towards Allerton Bywater and Kippax.

The second stage of the race started in Barnsley this morning and will finish later the afternoon in Bedale.