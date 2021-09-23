Tourism 'key' for district's recovery, councillor says

The Festival of the Earth has been a huge success.

The council’s Tourism Recovery Plan has seen the relaunch of the Experience Wakefield website and seen soaring numbers logging on, while more than £98,000 has been granted to cultural staples of the city, including Theatre Royal Wakefield, The Art House, The Hepworth Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Long Division.

In addition, the council hailed the successful Festival of the Earth which attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

By popular demand, June saw the publication of the second edition of Doorstep Discoveries. With a focus on sustainability and the environment, this edition shared lots of fun activities and ideas across the district, for all ages.

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, small business grants for firms employing less than 10 people within the tourism and hospitality sectors have been made available.

Allowing them to apply for up to £200, it covers membership costs to industry associations such as Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Wakefield BID, Federation of Small Businesses, Welcome to Yorkshire or any other trade body of their choice.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Our tourism sector matters not only through supplying employment to thousands of people but also in providing residents with many leisure and learning opportunities.