Town to host It’s a Knockout event for the Prince of Wales Hospice for the final time

Pontefract’s annual It’s A Knockout charity event will return this weekend.

The charity It’s a Knockout event will return to Purston Park to raise money for the Prince Of Wales Hospice.

Contestants take part in the fun and games.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, September 22, with local teams and businesses taking on a giant obstacle course to raise money for the hospice.

This year marks the final time the event will take place in Pontefract.

Events officer, Dan Wales, said: “We are very excited for our annual It’s a Knockout event this year, bringing together companies, friends and hospice staff all to compete in an action packed fun filled day.

“The teams will be facing plenty of challenges with large inflatables and loads of foam. It promises to be a day to remember.”

Spectators are invited to come and watch the event on the day and cheer on their favourite team.

The event will run between 9am and 5pm at Purston Park, situated on Ackworth Road in Featherstone.