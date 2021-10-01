Treats donated to care home to help celebrate British Food Fortnight

The hamper was made up of a selection of British tea, biscuits, scones and cakes from Jack’s supermarket for Brantwood Hall Care Complex and Ashgrove House for workers and residents to enjoy.

Brantwood Hall is a residential care home close to Wakefield town centre, providing personal care and support to older people.

The care home is registered for 29 service user and offers care to users with dementia, mental health conditions, physical disabilities, old age, Alzheimer’s, cancer and stroke victims.

Ashgrove House offers residential and day care for older people, including people who are suffering from dementia and physical disabilities.