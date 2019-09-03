Tributes paid to 'beautiful' Rebecca Simpson as fundraiser reaches £7,000

Tributes have been paid to a “one in a million” woman who died in Castleford last week.

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital on Monday, August 26 after being found with serious head injuries at a property on Smawthorne Grove.

Ricky Knott, 32, has been charged with her murder.

Tributes to Ms Simpson have poured in on Facebook, with many people offering condolences to her family.

Dan Atkinson said: “Used to work with her in Cas market when I was in high school. Brilliant lass. Nothing short of an absolute tragedy. Thoughts go out to the family.”

Claire Maria Baker said: “Heartbreaking so sad R.I.P Becky thoughts go out to her family and friends”.

“Unbelievable,” said Dan Stoner. “So so sad and I can’t even begin to sympathise for her family, deepest condolences to all involved, heartbreaking.”

A Go Fund Me page to support Rebecca’s family has so far raised more than £7,000, and floral tributes have been left outside the property on Smawthorne Grove.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Becky Manson said: “So incredibly sorry to hear about this.”

Liz Hickman said that Rebecca had been “robbed of her future”, while Lindsey Griffiths described her death as a “needless tragedy”.

Harriet Burden described her friend as “one in a million”, while Isobel O’Beirne wrote: “She made me laugh every day. Our lives will never be the same.”

Janine Robinson-Hirst: “I am devastated to hear that Becky passed away. She was a beautiful young girl who was sadly taken too soon.”

Emma Denison said: “Good night god bless Becky - some nice memories of us all growing up together as kids.

“God must have needed another sun-beam - shine bright.”

A fundraising event has been organised at Cutsyke Working Men’s Club from 1pm to 11pm on Sunday, September 15.

An open horse show to support Rebecca’s pony, Conkers, will also be held at Holmfields Plant Centre, Ferrybridge, on Sunday, September 29.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/becky-simpson-fundraiser to donate to the Go Fund Me.