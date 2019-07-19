Tributes paid to Wakefield businessman Terry Hodgkinson

Tributes have been paid to businessman Terry Hodgkinson who has died at the age of 70.

Mr Hodgkinson was active in the region’s business for decades and served as the chairman of business organisation Wakefield First and the regional development agency Yorkshire Forward for seven years.

During his time in the role, he oversaw a number of notable regeneration projects and was awarded a CBE for his services.

Wakefield entrepreneur Margaret Wood, who followed Mr Hodgkinson as chair of Wakefield First said: “I was with Terry only a few days ago making plans for the future. Terry was a great support when I took on the role at Wakefield First providing advice and working alongside me and many others as a mentor.

“His contribution to the business community in Yorkshire should never be underestimated and his legacy will ripple across multiple sectors and future generations. I was deeply saddened to hear of his death.”

Leader of Wakefield Council Peter Box said: “We are very sorry to hear of the death of Terry Hodgkinson and send our condolences to his friends and family at this difficult time. I had the pleasure of working with Terry over a number of years and particularly enjoyed working with him on the regional agenda.

“Terry was an inspirational ambassador for Wakefield and the Yorkshire region and will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Born in Skipton, Mr Hodgkinson ran number of businesses in his distinguished career including Aston Builders and Contractors Ltd in Wakefield, Lemmeleg Ltd and a number of other high-performing SMEs.

He also served as a visiting professor at Leeds Beckett University’s school of business and was a Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, was among those to lead the tributes, saying: “Terry was a highly respected Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.”