Tributes to Castleford and Great Britain rugby league hero Bill Bryant

Former Castleford RLFC player and Great Britain international William ‘Bill’ Bryant has died.

Mr Bryant represented club and country in a distinguished rugby league career during the 1960s.

A spokesman for Castleford Tigers said: “We received the terrible news that our former player Bill Bryant had passed at the age of 78.

“Bill played 253 times for Castleford and represented Great Britain during their 1966 tour. Our thoughts are with all of Bill’s family and friends during this tough time.”

Supporters responded online with their tributes to Mr Bryant. George Steel said: “So sad to read this. Bill Bryant was one of my heroes growing up in Cas in the sixties. A giant of a man. Loved to see him rampaging down the middle, down the lane!”

Paul Burns-Williamson said: “On behalf of the Castleford Tigers Supporters Club can I pass on our deepest condolences to Bill’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Wayne Ward said: “RIP Bill and deepest sympathy to his family. One of the names the older Tigers fans always mentioned.”

Maggie May said: He was a fantastic player, gentle giant, who finished just before I started watching Cas.”