Tributes to Pontefract grandmother who died in accident on A1(M)

The family of a Pontefract grandmother who died in a motorway accident have spoken about her incredible sense of humour and her devotion to her family.

Mary Graham died on the A1(M) in Durham earlier this month as she travelled back from Newcastle where she had been watching her nephew play rugby.

The 68-year-old retired legal secretary has three grandsons and two daughters, including Ruth Graham who led the tributes.

She said: “She was lovely, she was originally from Scotland and very proud of that, she had lived here since she was five but never lost her accent.

“Nobody could tell a story like my mum, she was hilarious.

“I would spend all day with her and then go home and be on the phone to her.

“I would speak to her about 20 times a day on the phone, so you can imagine how much we will miss her.

“It was all about the family, she was always looking after her grandchildren and watching them play rugby and going to the caravan near Scarborough.”

Mrs Graham’s funeral is to be held next Thursday, at All Saints’ Church in Pontefract next Thursday, August 29, at 2.15pm.

There will then be a ceremony at the crematorium at 3pm, follows by a wake at The King’s Croft Hotel on Wakefield Road.

Everyone is welcome to attend the services and the gathering afterwards.

Mrs Graham had been in a Toyota Auris when it was in collision with a Ford Transit van on the evening of Friday, August 2.

She was taken to hospital but died two days later. A 68-year-old man, who was also in the Toyota, remains in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Transit driver has since been remanded in custody facing multiple charges including drink driving.