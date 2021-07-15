TV star Jane McDonald backs Wakefield Hospice butterfly campaign

The hospice’s Butterfly Appeal invites members of the public to decorate a butterfly in memory of someone special, which will then be displayed in the hospice gardens.

Sharing a post by the hospice on Twitter Ms McDonald described the project as a "lovely idea" and urged her followers to get involved.

The veteran singer and TV presenter has a long history of supporting Wakefield Hospice, having previously held galas to fundraise in its name.

TV star Jane McDonald has offered her support to a Wakefield Hospice campaign designed to create a display of colourful butterflies dedicated to lost loved ones. Ms McDonald is pictured at a gala event to raise money for the hospice in 2012.

Earlier this year, she thanked her fans after they raised more than £12,000 for the charity in memory of her long-term partner Ed Rothe.

Sharing the Hospice’s appeal on Twitter, she wrote: “A lovely idea to remember lost loved ones and support a fantastic charity.”

A post about the project on the Wakefield Hospice website says: "For a donation of your choice you will receive a simple wooden template to decorate and a postcard with the name of the person you are remembering.

"The template is approx 15 x 12cm and can be decorated any way you wish. Find some tips on decorating your butterfly here.

"Alternatively we can decorate a butterfly for you and include it in the display on your behalf.

"You can dedicate a butterfly whether or not you have a link to the hospice, and if you’ve been bereaved recently or some time ago."