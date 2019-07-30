UFO conference coming to Yorkshire with guest speaker who was 'abducted by aliens'

A UFO conference is coming to Yorkshire and will be led by a main guest speaker who claims to have been abducted by aliens.

American speaker Calvin Parker, who has written a book about his encounter with aliens, will be among the speakers at the 'Closet of Encounters' event in Pontefract.

His book 'Pascagoula - The Closest Experience' describes the moment in 1973 when Mr Parker and a friend claimed to witness the landing of a UFO.

Parker, who was 18 at the time, said that the men were then taken on the UFO by 'strange, almost robot-like creatures' who examined them.

He did not share his story for 45 years but is now working with a Pontefract UFO researcher, Phillip Mantle, to published a revised version of the book.

Other speakers at the event include Chris Evers, Phillip Kinsella, Paul Sinclair and Malcolm Robinson.

It takes place on Saturday, August 7 at The Assembly Rooms, Pontefract Town Hall

Doors open at 10am. The first speaker will be at 10.30am.

Tickets are £20.