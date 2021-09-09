'Un-baa-lievable: Firefighters rescue stranded sheep from River Calder in Normanton
Firefighters made a dramatic rescue while off-duty.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:48 pm
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted this morning about the rescue.
They said: "'Ewe’ may have ‘herd’ that earlier this week off duty firefighters rescued a stranded sheep from the River Calder near Normanton.
"Un-baa-lievably they used paddleboards to assist in the rescue.
"We thought we’d ‘shear’ the good news with you!"