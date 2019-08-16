VIDEO: Thousands celebrate 14th annual Wakefield LGBT Pride

Wakefield waved its rainbow flag proudly as the city celebrated its “biggest and best ever” LGBT+ Pride event.

Hundreds of people joined the parade through the city centre on Sunday afternoon, before gathering to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment on Lower Warrengate.

Wakefield waved its rainbow flag proudlyas the city celebrated its biggest and best ever LGBT+ Pride event.

Now in its 14th year, the annual event celebrates members of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community from across the district.

Lee Manning-Pierre, CEO and co-founder of Bens Music Foundation, which helps to organise the event, said: “From our point of view this is the biggest and best pride we’ve held in Wakefield. The turnout was amazing.

“We normally take a lot of independent fundraising just to be able to put a pride event on, but this year Wakefield Council and Wakefield BID and Morrisons and all the other companies came to us saying they wanted to support this event.

“At the end of the day the team are usually shattered, but this year they were so energetic.

“We were so pleased with the turnout, we had no issues on the day. Wakefield is such a diverse area and it just shows that people in Wakefield really do have that love for each other.”

Launched in 2005, Wakefield Pride began as a small event held in The Rainbow pub, on Lower Warrengate.

With the help of DJs and local sponsorship, the event has now grown to encompass stalls, live performances, a street parade and more than 5,000 attendants.

Wakefield Pride will return on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Photo and video provided by Lee Ward LAW Photography.