Video: Thousands take part in Race for Life in Wakefield

More than 2,000 people took part in the Race for Life in Thornes Park this weekend.

The annual charity event raises money for Cancer Research UK, and was this year open to men for the first time. Can you spot anyone you know in the videos?

It featured a 5k and 10k course, as well as Pretty Muddy routes for both adults and children.

ITV Calendar's Christine Talbot also joined the race at Thornes Park on Sunday.

Kay Patchett, Cancer Research UK’s Event Manager for Wakefield, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who came and joined us for what was a fantastic day.

“Once again, we filled the beautiful Thornes Park with an amazingly positive yet emotional atmosphere, with the highs of completing the challenge mixed with thoughts for those who have faced cancer."

Video credit: Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK