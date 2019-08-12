VIDEO: Wakefield Cathedral Choristers in flash mob performance at 36,000 feet

Passengers on a flight to Manchester were surprised today by an impromptu cruising-altitude recital – performed by members of the Wakefield Cathedral Choir.

Returning from a tour of Poland on flight LS950 , the choristers took their fellow passengers by surprise with their rendition of Séverac’s ‘Tantum Ergo'.

Govind Nair, a long-time chorister for the Cathedral, said: "The pilot asked us if we’d like to sing, we were all initially tired and unprepared, but after he encouraged us more we managed to mobilise and flash mob the plane."

Upon landing, the Captain thanked the choir over the Passenger Address System for their uplifting addition to the journey.

The Canon Precentor, Revd Canon Leah Vasey-Saunders said: "This is taking the English choral tradition to new heights - and it was a fantastic end to our choir tour!"