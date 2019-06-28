Village to host a right royal feast and fair

Darrington’s annual feast and fair returns for its 36th year on Saturday.

The event take place on the village field and will be opened by a group of children from Darrington Primary School dressed in traditional clothes.

And to kick start the festivities, the King and Queen of the fair will open the event at noon.

Both the King and Queen of the Fair were announced earlier this year.

Jay Smith is this year’s King and he will be attended by William Haigh.

And Megan Batty is the Queen, she will be attended by Darcey Twine and Ella Brown

There will also be the annual five mile run with runners leaving the grounds at 12.20pm.

Throughout the day there will be a variety of foods and real ales on offer.

Once the runners return to the ground the arena events will get underway.

These will include a performance from the Knottingley Brass Band, traditional childrens’ maypole dance, music from Mod Revue and routines by Jesters dance group and many more.

The celebrations will be closed with the traditional tractor pull.

There will be games and activities to take part in throughout the day, and fair goers will be able to take part in a tombola to raise money for Pontefract Community Kitchen.

Fair officials of Darrington Villiage Field Trust have asked visitors to leave their dogs at home, as there will be a display featuring horses.

The feast and fair is organised by the Villiage Field Trust and the Parish Council.