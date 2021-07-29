Wakefield bin crew awarded for going ‘above and beyond’ during pandemic
Wakefield Council’s waste collection team has won a national award, recognising their top quality service to residents during the global pandemic.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:50 am
The team was named as ‘Collection Crew of the Year,’ at the Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.
Judges recognised the work of the waste collection crews who have gone above and beyond to ensure services are delivered, while dealing with the challenges of the pandemic and complying with a range of challenges such as social distancing requirements, and severe winter weather.
The team made over 9.7 million collections in 2020/21.