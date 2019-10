Car dealership Cars2 has raised £8,500 for two hospices.

The firm, which has a branch on Waldorf Way in Wakefield, split the money between Wakefield Hospice and the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Company director Allan Otley said: “I thought it would be a great opportunity for Cars2 to give back to the community.” The firm donated a percentage of each sale in the last quarter to the cause.