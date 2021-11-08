Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal moves into last days

With a deadline of Friday, November 19 to have all of the food, boxes and donated hampers ready for packing and distribution, time is now short, so a last push is really needed.

With the help of the wonderful readers of the Wakefield Express, we will certainly be able to help many hundreds of needy families again this year.

The scheme is an annual operation to provide festive hampers to the neediest families in and around the Wakefield area. It is organised by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP), with the distribution of hampers done by the Children First Organisation and supported by the Wakefield Express. Over the last five years, more than 4,000 families have benefitted and had their Christmas substantially improved by your generosity.

But it is not only individual readers who help the appeal to be successful. Over the years, many local groups and businesses have also helped by donating money, food and finished hampers, and this year is no exception. Pontefract New College came on board quite late in 2020 but still managed to donate a number of finished hampers. This year, they have pulled together with the aim of donating a hamper for every tutor group in the college.

Deputy principal Sarah Barber said: “All the pupils and staff at the college are really keen to help this wonderful appeal which will help many families in the Wakefield and Pontefract areas.”

Donations can be dropped off at CAP in Market Street, Wakefield.

Finished hampers should consist of the basics of tea or coffee, sugar, long-life milk, breakfast cereal, chocolate biscuits, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned fruit, instant whip, fruit juice, chocolate or sweets.