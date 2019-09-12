Wakefield Christmas lights switch on: Date confirmed for Trinity Walk festive switch on

Well, summer is over and yes, we know it's too early to talk about Christmas, but just pop this date in your diary until you're ready to think about all things festive.

Trinity Walk has announced when its free Christmas light switch on event will be and what will be happening.

They said a family-friendly TV celebrity will be headlining the evening of fun and activities, which will be held on the big stage and in the malls.

The festivities will kick-off Christmas in Wakefield on Thursday, November 14, starting at 4pm with entertainment and the headlining act taking to the stage at 4.45pm.

The countdown to the big switch on will start at 5.15pm with a meet and gree from 5.30pm-6.30pom and shopping, eating and all the fun you can muster form 6.30pm-8pm.