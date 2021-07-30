Wakefield club Utopia welcomes CEO and participation director of British Gymnastics
A new dedicated gymnastics and dance hub in Wakefield welcomed a very special guest to take a look around the new venture.
Utopia, which opened its doors in May, was visited by Dave Marshall, the Participation Director at British Gymnastics, who is responsible for Capital Investment Initiatives, Recreational Gymnastics Programmes and schools gymnastics.
Utopia Gymnastics are one of the first clubs to receive investment from the Club Capital Funding Programme, which provides support to help clubs develop dedicated gymnastics facilities and provide great new opportunities for mainly children and young people to take part in gymnastics.
Like with many things, Covid-19 has impacted the scale of the programme and clubs abilities to develop new facilities, however despite this, Utopia Gymnastics have managed to develop a new facility and Mr Marshall was keen to visit to see how their investment has been of support.
They discussed future plans and how the facility will benefit local people, particularly young people who have a fantastic new opportunity to do gymnastics.
Utopia, which already has just short of 400 members, is Wakefield’s first purpose-built gymnastics and dance facility for children, launched by ex-Yorkshire gymnast Kirstie Limbert and husband Luke.
The new and fast-growing Yorkshire health and leisure business has earned quick success thanks to a progressive ethos, allowing gymnastics and dance to be accessible to youngsters no matter what their ability or age.
Part of the British Gymnastics Association, the 12,500sqft Wakefield gym is the second Utopia Active to open in Yorkshire following a hugely successful premier opening of the business in Huddersfield three years ago.