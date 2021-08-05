Wakefield dancers to fly the flag for England at the Dance World Cup

Preparations are underway for the pupils at city centre dance school ,ElliTe Studios, with the hope to score a medal placing and win points in a range of ballet, tap, modern and jazz performances.

Sam Bell, school principal, said: "‘It is a phenomenal achievement to qualify to represent the national team on a world stage.

"The qualification process is rigorous and there is a lot of strong competition. In 2019 we were the first school from Yorkshire to ever qualify for this event, but only took one group ballet piece to those finals.

Team England to compete in Dance World Cup this month.

"Two years and a pandemic later and we have 30 qualifying pieces which has been a massive up-scale and is testament to the resilience and grit of these fantastic young people."

Reigning world champions , Team England as a whole are looking to replicate their success from 2019 and bring home the world cup.

Sam said: "Excitement is really mounting now. After so many disruptions to in-studio training, performing arts events, shows and competitions these pupils are ready to burst onto the world stage and show us what they can do.