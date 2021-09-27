Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards - shortlist announced

Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Award winners 2019

Our judges, advertising agency director Camille Johnson, managing director of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Martin Hathaway and Wakefield Express editor Gavin Murray put together the hotly contested list after studying the dozens of entries submitted before the closing date of September 17.

The eventual winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on October 27 which will be held at The Theatre Royal Wakefield and attended by guests from across the business scene .

Tickets for the event will go on sale shortly.

The shortlist for the Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards

Best Business Transformation

Evoke Media Group Ltd

Gas Fast Limited

Slink Staffing

M2R

Best Education Initiative Award - sponsored by Wakefield College

Long Division

Rainbow Playrooms

One to One Development

Theatre Royal Wakefield

Best New Business

Betty Loves Candles

Wild & Wood.

KRA:FT

Cupalicious Cakes

Community/Business Hero

Theatre Royal Wakefield

Wakefield First

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Caffe Noor

Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping

The Ridings Shopping Centre

Digital/Technology Development Award

365 Response

David Draper Gas Fast Limited

One to One Development Trust

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Wakefield First

Bluebird Wakefield and Kirklees

Conservatory Outlet

Gas Fast Limited

Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Haribo

Cheryl Lockwood

David Draper Gas Fast Limited

Munir Mamujee M2R

Large Business of the Year

365 Response

Leisure Retail Business of the year

Estabulo

OL Horbury

Trinity Walk Shopping Centre

SME Business of the Year

Muffle

One to One Development Trust

Polyglobal Ltd

Revalued CIC

Outstanding Business of the Year - sponsored by Wakefield College