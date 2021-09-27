Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards - shortlist announced
The shortlist for the Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards has been announced.
Our judges, advertising agency director Camille Johnson, managing director of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Martin Hathaway and Wakefield Express editor Gavin Murray put together the hotly contested list after studying the dozens of entries submitted before the closing date of September 17.
The eventual winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on October 27 which will be held at The Theatre Royal Wakefield and attended by guests from across the business scene .
Tickets for the event will go on sale shortly.
The shortlist for the Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards
Best Business Transformation
Evoke Media Group Ltd
Gas Fast Limited
Slink Staffing
M2R
Best Education Initiative Award - sponsored by Wakefield College
Long Division
Rainbow Playrooms
One to One Development
Theatre Royal Wakefield
Best New Business
Betty Loves Candles
Wild & Wood.
KRA:FT
Cupalicious Cakes
Community/Business Hero
Theatre Royal Wakefield
Wakefield First
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Caffe Noor
Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping
The Ridings Shopping Centre
Digital/Technology Development Award
365 Response
David Draper Gas Fast Limited
One to One Development Trust
Employer of the Year - sponsored by Wakefield First
Bluebird Wakefield and Kirklees
Conservatory Outlet
Gas Fast Limited
Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Haribo
Cheryl Lockwood
David Draper Gas Fast Limited
Munir Mamujee M2R
Large Business of the Year
365 Response
Leisure Retail Business of the year
Estabulo
OL Horbury
Trinity Walk Shopping Centre
SME Business of the Year
Muffle
One to One Development Trust
Polyglobal Ltd
Revalued CIC
Outstanding Business of the Year - sponsored by Wakefield College
Will be announced on the night