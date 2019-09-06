Wakefield fuel fundraiser helps to pull in over £13,500

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help keep people warm across the Wakefield district this coming winter following a success appeal.

The Community Foundation was joined by Wakefield Council and Wakefield District Housing in launching the fundraiser to help those unable to pay for gas or electric during the colder months.

Last year saw a 50 per cent increase in the take up of emergency winter fuel grants from the Community Foundation.

Murray Edwards, the foundation’s director said: “There are more and more households, within the Wakefield District, receiving assistance to help avoid experiencing the full effects of fuel poverty, and we are delighted that the public responded to our appeal.

“They were joined this year by local parish and town councils as well as a number of individuals.

“Whether it was a staff dress down day or a cheque posted through our letter box, it was heart-warming to see how everyone was prepared to put the needs of other people first.”

More than £13,500 will be available through Wakefield’s Local Welfare Provision scheme, and Wakefield Council’s Coun Les Shaw, said: “This money will help support residents who need it the most over the coming winter months.”