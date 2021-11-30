Wakefield gritters tackle district's roads as severe weather hits

The team of 36 drivers have worked in rotas 24 hours a day keeping the focus on the priority gritting routes

The team of 36 drivers have worked in rotas 24 hours a day keeping the focus on the priority gritting routes, which are main roads that cover 40% of the entire district network. These routes support the emergency services, buses and the majority of traffic.

Weather conditions have improved and a gradual thaw is expected to begin.

However, the Council’s 14 gritters continue to be on standby and the team will also be out treating tomorrow’s bin routes, responding to residents’ requests, and refilling grit bins.

The district has seen a fantastic response from the Council’s Snow Wardens, parish councils and individual residents who have been clearing snow and ice on local streets and estates.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “Our crew of dedicated gritter drivers have enjoyed a very busy weekend dealing with the snow in the early hours of Saturday and another snowfall on Sunday.

"They’ve been working in some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in a quite a while, keeping the main roads safe and open.

“Even though it’s starting to warm up, there’s still plenty to be done so the team are still out focussing on local roads in advance of bin collections and where residents have reported issues.

"We also know our Snow Wardens have been out clearing snow and ice on their local streets. A huge thank you to them and everyone who is helping out during these tough weather conditions.”

Residents can get to know the gritting team more throughout the season on the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.