Wakefield Hospice’s retail shops issues urgent appeal for donations of winter clothing

Wakefield Hospice’s charity shops in the locations of Teall Street, Ridings Shopping Centre and Horbury are on the hunt for unwanted jumpers, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, boots and other items to support the invaluable support and care the hospice provides.

Helen Knowles, director of income generation said: “The closure of our retail shops during lockdown has had a significant impact on our fundraising revenue. Not helped by the fact we also had to close our donation drop off centre and then when we did reopen it, we had to implement a booking system.

"So this has also had an impact on the amount of stock we were receiving and the type of clothing. I’m pleased to say people no longer have to book which will make it a lot easier...

Hospice shop volunteer Marjorie.

“However, our retail shops are now in desperate need of winter stock to fill the rails at this busy time of year. If you’ve any coats, jumpers or other winter woollies that you no longer need you could make a huge difference to the hospice and our patients by donating them to us.

“We also need good quality furniture, such as sofas, armchairs, and dining tables which we can collect. We will be truly grateful for any support people can provide to our fundraising efforts.”

Donations can be made at the hospice’s warehouse on Tadman Street at Thornes, Monday to Friday. Booking is not necessary and donations can be dropped off.

Wakefield Hospice is committed to providing the highest level of symptom management and care for people who have advanced active, progressive and life threatening illness.