Wakefield hospital worker raises almost £40K for NHS charity after raffling his family home

Nick Wyrill, Patient Service Manager at Pinderfields Hospital, decided to raffle off his family home with the lucky winner getting the keys to the house, mortgage-free - complete with all solicitor fees paid..

Over 215,000 tickets were sold and 10 per cent of the money raised from ticket sales has been donated to MY Hospitals Charity, the charitable arm of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The raffle ended on July 1 and the lucky winner, Lee-Ann Savage from Belfast, had purchased just two tickets, at a cost of just £2 each.

The charity’s mission is to raise income and manage funds to improve patient care either directly with patients or indirectly via staff.

Nick said: "The purpose of the raffle was to sell our house but also to give something back to the NHS, The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and my colleagues who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

“My wife and I had a chat about what we could do to raise money for MY Hospitals Charity which helps the Trust to improve patients’ experience.

"We also wanted to move house and after seeing the raffle process undertaken on two other homes in Wakefield it seemed like the perfect idea! We decided to donate 10 per cent of ticket

sales to MY Hospital charity.

"Ive been working in the NHS for six years and the last 12 months have been really gruelling for all NHS staff, not just here at Pinderfields, but everywhere.

The raffle was a way of giving something back - it will benefit NHS staff and patients.”

Keith Ramsay, Chair of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “On behalf of the Trust and the Charity I would like to thank Nick and his family for his inventive way of fundraising for MY Hospitals Charity.

“Fundraising and donations to the charity are being used to improve patient experience, providing equipment above and beyond what’s normally funded by the NHS.