Wakefield man runs 10k every day for a month to raise £2,000 for Alzheimer's Society

An electrician from Ossett has raised more than £2,000 for charity by running a 10k every day for a month.

James Eyles ran 10k for 28 days in June to raise money for Alzheimer's Society, in memory of his grandmother, May Hatton.

He said: “I was working away in Bournemouth and I wanted to do something that was challenging for myself and that was going to be hard.

➡️ Man in 'serious' condition after Wakefield stabbing

“The charity means a lot to me because as well as Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Society also does work for sufferers of dementia of which my late Grandma Hatton suffered with greatly.

“It is a big problem in modern society that affects so many people not just the direct sufferer but the people around them and yet is still so massively underfunded.

“It’s something I always wanted to do but never really did it. It just seemed like the perfect time.”

James beat his £500 target within 24 hours of announcing his plans, and has now raised a total of £2,055 for the charity.

He kept friends and family updated through a Facebook group, where he posted evidence of his routes and runs.

This included routes all over the country, including in Ossett, Plymouth and St Ives.

➡️ 'Devoted' family man was knocked from mobility scooter in Knottingley, inquest hears

Over the course of the month, he ran 280,000 metres, or approximately 174 miles.

He had previously played football but had no experience with long distance running.

“It has been eventful,” he said. “But it has been good. It’s been hard but your body adapts.

“I was in good shape, but I’d never run a 10k in my life. It’s further than I thought it was going to be.

“At first it was my lungs that struggled. It started getting easier but it’s kind of getting worse.

“My lungs got better but then my legs started falling apart. It has been really hard because I work away as well. One day I knew I’d be having to work late so I got up at 5am and went to run in the morning.”

To find out more about James’ fundraiser, or to donate, visit his Facebook.