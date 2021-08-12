Wakefield named in the top 5 cheapest places for women to get a haircut in the UK
A new study has revealed the cheapest places for a haircut in the UK, with Wakefield named in the top five.
The research, carried out by supplement brand Yumi, analysed the cheapest cuts available at the best-reviewed hair salons on booking site Treatwell across the UK.
Women in Wakefield can officially get their haircut for a snip with the average cost of the cheapest haircut in the city just £18.93.
Overall, the cheapest place in the UK for a haircut is Wolverhampton, and you can also get a cut-price trim in south wales, with Swansea and Cardiff both named in the top three.
The UK’s Top 5 Cheapest Places for a Women’s Haircut
1. Wolverhampton (£14.66)
2. Swansea (£16)
3. Cardiff (£16.33)
5. Wakefield (£18.95)
6. Hull (£19.23)
7. Derby (£20)
8. Worcester (£20)
9. Nottingham (£20.16)
10. Leicester (£20.83)
At the other end of the scale, a haircut in Bristol will cost you more than triple the price of a cut in Wakefield, with the average cheapest trim setting you back £57.33.
To help you get your money’s worth at the salon, Amy Morris, Functional Nutritionist at Yumi, recommends giving your hair the correct nutrients: “Nutrition is a vital tool for keeping hair healthy in general and especially after visiting the salon.
“When hair is being fed properly, it will have lots of life, but it can be dull and dry when diets are low in critical hair-building nutrients. So using a food-first approach to improving your hair’s quality is worth the time and investment.”