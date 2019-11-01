Wakefield nightclub Flares to be turned into flats and shop

A plan to convert a former bar and nightclub into a shop with 14 flats has been approved.

The venue, formerly used by ‘Flares’ who vacated earlier this year, is at the top of Westgate next to the NatWest bank.

The plans will see the groundfloor front turned to be a small retail unit, with five flats - a mix of one and two-bedroom flats - on the first and second floor,

Entry would be via Barstow Square which runs down the side of the building.

In addition, the rear building, which was formerly Woolpacks Hotel will also form part of the development which will see an additional nine one-bedroom flats sat across three floors.

Wakefield Council’s planning department said that the proposal was an appropriate use to bring the buildings back into use. The building is Grade-II listed originally houses and later became Lloyds Bank between 1979 and 1994.