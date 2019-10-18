Wakefield Pet Blood Bank: Could your pooch be a lifesaver?

A Wakefield veterinary referral hospital is calling on owners to put their pooches forward to become potential lifesavers.

Paragon Veterinary Referrals plans to hold a Pet Blood Bank event in January.

The need to have blood on standby for emergencies was highlighted by a recent case where a dachshund called Molly would have died had it not been for the blood transfusion she received.

The event is being organised by Paragon nurses Lydia Barry and Maddie Enderby, who see first-hand the vital role blood plays in saving dogs’ lives.

Libby said: “Molly needed an operation on her ear and there were complications which resulted in her losing a lot of blood.

“Thankfully Molly has recovered but had we not had blood available to give her immediately, then it could have been a very different story.

“Many people are simply not aware that the Pet Blood Bank exists and that their dog could help save the life of another dog.”

At the Pet Blood Bank event, potential pooch lifesavers will be tested to see if they are suitable donors and if they are, their owners are contacted at a later date.

Dogs who donate get a special bandana, a free health check and even a free meal.

Launched in 2007, Pet Blood Bank UK is the only charity that provides a canine blood bank service for all UK veterinary practitioners across the UK.

To be eligible to donate blood, dogs must be fit and healthy, between one and eight years old, weigh more than 25kgs, have a good temperament, have never travelled abroad, be vaccinated and must not be on any medication.

Dogs who show signs of stress will not have blood taken.

As well as using the blood for their own patients, Paragon also makes it available to other vets in the area.

For more information about the event and to register an interest in attending, email clientcare@paragonreferrals.co.uk or call 01924 908333.

For more information about Paragon, visit www.paragonreferrals.co.uk.