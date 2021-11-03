Wakefield postbox topper commemorates 100 years of British Legion

Lynn Clegg with her latest postbox topper to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion

It is the work of 64-year-old Lynn Clegg and is the ninth postbox topper she has created this year as a way of helping her through her cancer treatment during lockdown.

She said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer it was an awful time for me and my family because the restrictions meant I had to go to all my appointments and treatments alone.

“I had to shield, so as soon as I felt able to I started knitting and crocheting to keep busy.

Postman Pat

“As I was looking for projects I found out about postbox toppers and decided to try and make one.”

Dubbed the Banksy of Walton by some, her previous creations have included Easter, Postman Pat, Euro 2021 and the Mad Hatters tea party.

She said: “My second one was in honour of Captain Tom and to say thanks from me to the NHS for my cancer treatment and the soldier is in commemoration of 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Lynn added: “The villagers love them, both adults and children have given me so many compliments.”

Lynn made this postbox topper to say thank you to the NHS.

Lynn has been a knitter for as long as she can remember but only took up crocheting four years ago. She occasionally uses patterns but most of the time she designs them herself.

It took Lynn around three weeks to create the soldier made more difficult as she had to shape the design over his face which is made from a polystyrene head.

News of Lynn’s creations is spreading.

She appeared in Take a Break magazine and even got a mention on Good morning Britain with Philip and Holly with her football-themed topper.