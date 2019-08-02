Wakefield Pride festival is back! Party atmosphere will return to the city for 14th year.

Wakefield’s Pride festival will return to the city next weekend for the 14th year.

The annual event, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bi and transgender (LGBT) community, will see a series of events held across the city on Sunday, August 11.

This will culminate in the main stage event which will be held on Sun Lane once again.

Pride organiser, Jo King, said “Its been 14 years since we started pride here in Wakefield, and in that time we have seen the community come together more and more, but we can’t stop now while there is still need for these days.

“We will continue to proudly march through our city”

Starting at 11am, there will be a stage at Bens Music Foundation on Trinity Walk as the parade gears up to start at noon. There will be a rolling road closure from noon until 1pm as the parade moves through the city including Wood Street, The Bullring and down to Sun Lane.

From 1pm til 10pm there will be live acts and music, while an after-show party will be held at Brickworks on Westgate from 10pm.

As the event’s popularity grows, there has been no shortage of sponsors, including Arriva Yorkshire, Wakefield Council and Bens Music Foundation.

Pride committee chairperson Jude Ineson said: “Its great to see the continued support in our community.

“We have worked hard this last year to provide a day that will showcase the diversity of Wakefield and we hope that everyone can come together to help us celebrate love and community.”