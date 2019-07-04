Wakefield pulls together to help expat who lost everything in Spanish wildfires

An expat who lost everything in a huge blaze is getting help to rebuild his life from his friends back home in Wakefield.

Alan Holt, from Lupset, moved out to Spain to find a new life, but his home was caught up in devastating wildfires that swept through Catalonia last month.

Alan Holt is being helped by his friends in Wakefield.

His self-built wooden home, three beloved dogs and his belongings were all destroyed in the blaze.

Mr Holt posted: “The wooden cabin where I lived, where my dogs were, where everything personal and valuable was kept, has burned to the ground.

“It wasn’t insured so when I say I lost everything I have.”

The fires took hold last month when more than 3,000 acres were burnt in less than 24 hours.

Around 80 ground teams, seven air units, military units and water bomb aeroplanes joined forces to try and control the fires.

Since hearing of Mr Holt’s situation his family and friends back home in Wakefield have rallied round to help him.

Linda Knowling, a close friend, said: “I just feel so sorry for him because he is a genuine bloke, it really is heartbreaking.

“Alan came from Wakefield, I grew up with him and his family as neighbours, it is utterly devastating.”

Mr Holt’s family have been not yet been able to travel to Spain to but are planning to.

In the meantime, friends and family from Wakefield have been sending parcels to Alan with clothes and money to help and support him.

A GoFundMe page has beenset up for anyone who wants to contribute.

Donations have come in from as far as the Netherlands and people all taking to Facebook to show their support towards Mr Holt. Carla Van Weelie, a close friend posted: “We all want to help him, with a place to sleep, food, clothes, practical help or financially.” ]

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-alan-get-started-after-the-fire to help.