Wakefield Remembrance Day: 19 photos from services across the district to remember our fallen

Hundreds of people were in the city for the Annual Festival of Remembrance held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, which included an act of remembrance.
The annual Wreath Laying Service took place at the War Memorial opposite County Hall yesterday, Remembrance Sunday, followed by a parade from the Cathedral.
Services of remembrance were held across the district with parades taking place in Normanton, Knottingley, South Kirkby/Moorthorpe, South Elmsall, Castleford, Hemsworth, Wakefield, Pontefract.
There was also a two-minute silence at the War Horse in Featherstone.
