Poppy installation at Pontefract Town Hall. Picture Scott Merrylees

Wakefield Remembrance Day: 19 photos from services across the district to remember our fallen

Services have been held across the Wakefield district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:36 am

Hundreds of people were in the city for the Annual Festival of Remembrance held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, which included an act of remembrance.

The annual Wreath Laying Service took place at the War Memorial opposite County Hall yesterday, Remembrance Sunday, followed by a parade from the Cathedral.

Services of remembrance were held across the district with parades taking place in Normanton, Knottingley, South Kirkby/Moorthorpe, South Elmsall, Castleford, Hemsworth, Wakefield, Pontefract.

There was also a two-minute silence at the War Horse in Featherstone.

1.

Poppy installation at St Giles Church in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees

2.

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Wakefield.

3.

People gather for Remembrance Sunday in Wakefield.

4.

Hundreds of people gathered in Wakefield to remember.

