Wakefield Remembrance Day: Services across the district to remember our fallen

And Wakefield Council is encouraging the public to observe a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, Thursday November 11 at 11am.

People should gather at the War Memorial opposite County Hall, where the mayor of the Wakefield District, Coun Tracey Austin will lead the two-minute silence. Or people can observe the silence from their workplace or home.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is an important time of year when we come together to remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.

NEVER FORGET: Last year’s Remembrance Sunday in Wakefield.

“The council is proud to take part in these ceremonies to ensure that their contributions are never forgotten.

“I encourage everyone taking part to following the latest Covid guide to keep themselves and others safe.”

The Annual Festival of Remembrance will be held in Wakefield Cathedral on Friday November 12 at 7pm and will include an act of remembrance.

It is free and begins at 7pm. Everyone is welcome and asked to be in their seats no later than 6.45pm.

The annual Wreath Laying Service will be taking place at the War Memorial opposite County Hall, Wakefield on Remembrance Sunday.

It starts at 10.55am on Sunday, November 14 following a parade from the Cathedral at 10.35am.

People are welcome to observe and participate in the service.

Services of remembrance will be held across the district on Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on Sunday November 14, the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on November 11.

Parades will take place in: Normanton, Knottingley, South Kirkby/Moorthorpe, South Elmsall, Castleford, Hemsworth, Wakefield, Pontefract.

On Saturday, November 13 there will be a ‘poppy drop’ event and parade in The Ridings, Wakefield.