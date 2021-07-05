Wakefield Rotary Club unveils blue plaque at Thornes Park
A blue plaque has been unveiled at Thornes Park as part of Wakefield Rotary Club’s centenary celebration.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 8:04 pm
The club has taken over, refurbished and replanted a redundant flower bed with more than 1,000 plants in Thornes Park.
Pictured is the flower bed with Rotarians David Garforth, our new president Peter Clarke, Peter Gallivan and Stuart Livesey, the branch’s past president.