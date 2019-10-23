Wakefield's Chris Kamara to release a Christmas album

TV football pundit Chris Kamara will releasing an album of Christmas songs this festive season.

The football presenter is aiming to top the charts with the collection of Christmas classics, which will be released next month.

Kamara, better known as Kammy, has released a first look at his version of Let It Snow, which can be heard here.

This will be the debut album for the former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Bradford City player, who lives in Wakefield.

But he won't let that stop him - and has said he has his sights set on the number one spot.

Tracks on the album will include Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer, Santa Baby, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas.

Kammy will appear on The One Show tonight to discuss his new venture.

Here's to Christmas will be available to buy from Friday, November 15.