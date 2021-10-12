Wakefield Street Kitchen celebrate National Curry Week with Jack's supermarket

Jack's kindly provided all of the ingredients, and delicious extras, needed to make the perfect chicken curry to Wakefield Street Kitchen.

The donation included chicken, curry powder, greek yoghurt, tinned tomatoes, onions, garlic, oil, ground ginger, herbs and spices, naan bread and rice.

The donation was in celebration of the 23rd National Curry Week and as chicken tikka masala was recently voted the nationals favourite dish, Jack's had to help the local community to celebrate!

Jack's kindly provided all of the ingredients, and delicious extras, needed to make the perfect chicken curry to Wakefield Street Kitchen.

Michael Ward, Store Manager, said: "We love any excuse for a curry here at Jack's and so it was a no brainer to help celebrate National Curry Week!

"We always try our hardest to interact with and give back to all areas of the local community and free food services have worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months, so it was important to support them in any way possible.

"We hope everyone enjoyed their curry this week but especially those at Wakefield Street Kitchen."