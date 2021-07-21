Wakefield weather forecast: Here's when a thunderstorm will bring an end to the hot weather in Wakefield

Temperatures are to remain quite high, reaching 28C tomorrow, but if you're hoping for some rain to freshen things up, you're in luck.

The Met Office says thunderstorms will hit Wakefield at around 1pm on Sunday with temperatures dropping to around 21C.

Here is the rest of the week's weather forecast in full:

After many days of sizzling heat in Wakefield, the Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms to hit this weekend.

Today: Any early low cloud or mist soon clearing to leave long spells of sunshine across the region. However, there is the risk of isolated showers later in the day.

Tonight: Any showers dying out in the evening to leave a dry but humid night across the region. However, some patchy low cloud and mist is likely by morning.

Thursday: Long sunny spells with perhaps the odd shower later. Very hot with a maximum temperature 30C.