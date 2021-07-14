Bright colours were on the minds of Wakefield’s photographers this week, as they set out to enjoy the great outdoors.
Wakefield Weekly: Your best photos of the week from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Holly Gittins
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 5:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 5:34 pm

Scenic views and sunny skies make an appearance in many of this week’s snaps, while others took the time to get a little closer to wildlife. Want to see your snaps featured in future galleries? Share them to social media with the hashtag #WakefieldWeekly for a chance to be featured, or pick up a copy of this week's paper to see the gallery in full.

It was all about timing for Sean Patrick Boyle, as he snapped this shot of an owl heading home with its dinner.

Photo: Sean Patrick Boyle

Ryan Verity, meanwhile, made the most of angles with this stunning drone shot of locks on the Aire & Calder Navigation.

Photo: Ryan Verity

Jane Hannon said: "A trip to Fairburn Ings on Sunday capturing the heavy rain clouds & the sun."

Photo: Twitter: @jane_hannon

Rebecca Watkiss captured the bright colours of a sunny day while out at Pontefract Park.

Photo: Rebecca Watkiss

