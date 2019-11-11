Wakefield's Christmas lights to transform the city centre into a winter wonderland

Following the popularity and success of last year's Christmas lights and 3D features, two new 3D light features have been specially commissioned for Wakefield city centre.

The new 3D light features for 2019 are a red and gold two metre high crown to be placed outside the former Crown Court, Wood Street and a glittering 2.5m high white skull located at the entrance to the West Yorkshire History Centre, Kirkgate.

They have also added LED energy efficient tree lighting features to trees in the Bull Ring which will be illuminated throughout the winter months.

​Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: "We are delighted to be able to add even more festive sparkle to the city centre this Christmas.

"These new 3D sculptures are an exciting addition to those installed last year and I hope that residents and visitors enjoy the new lights."

The new large scale Christmas features will be in addition to those installed in 2018; the Wakefield BID shooting star at Chantry roundabout, the Northern Media festive tree at Jubilee Gardens, Bell Street, the Pure Cars illuminated Christmas parcel in Cathedral Square and the ENGIE cone tree, Teal Street.

Wakefield's Christmas lights will be switched on by Wakefield Trinity this Friday (November 15) at 6pm, in the Cathedral Precinct.

Ridings FM will be hosting live entertainment from 4pm which will include live stage entertainment from local musicians and 'Time to Shine' competition winner Calum Whelan, as voted for by listeners.

The city will also be home to a fantastic Christmas-themed market throughout the day from 10am, with children's funfair rides and themed entertainment.