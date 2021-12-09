Wakefield's rhubarb festival set to return in 2022

Visitors enjoying a demonstration at the 2020 Rhubarb Festival in Wakefield.

Taking place from February 25-27 organisers have promised visitors a whole new programme with something for everyone including chef demos and a gin experience showcasing rhubarb cocktails.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We cannot wait for the return of Rhubarb Festival – we know it was sorely missed by everyone earlier this year.

“The 2022 festival promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, while including some of the old favourites for people of all ages to enjoy – so make sure you save the date.”

Jay Williams gazes at artist Tony Wade's installation at the 2020 Rhubarb Festival in Wakefield.

The food and drink market returns with more than 50 chalets where visitors can sample and buy local and regional offerings.

Families can enjoy gardening, growing and foraging workshops as well as lively street entertainment and music.

Finally, 2022 will also see the launch of the Rhubarb Food and Drink Trail around the city, showcasing restaurants and bars putting on rhubarb-themed food and drink throughout the weekend.

In 2020, the last time the festival was held in the city tens of thousands of visitors braved the weather.

Wakefield is known for the Rhubarb Triangle a nine-square-mile area encompassing Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell, famous for producing early forced rhubarb.

In 2010 12 farmers who farm within the Rhubarb Triangle applied to have the name “Yorkshire forced rhubarb” added to the list of foods and drinks that have their names legally protected by the European Commission’s Protected Food Name scheme. And In 2005 Wakefield council erected a sculpture depicting a rhubarb plant in Holmfield Park Wakefield.