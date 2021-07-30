Wakefield’s very own Ru Pawl’s Wag Race at RSPCA dog show and summer fair

The summer fair, on Saturday, August 7, is the charity’s first ‘in person’ event since the pandemic began and it’s set to be their biggest yet.

The annual dog show is back, with categories including ‘The Loveliest Lady’, ‘Cutest Puppy’ and ‘Best Trick’. The final prize will be award to the winner of ‘Best in Show’ who will receive a rosette and be showcased on their social media channels.

In addition to the dog show, the fair will have a range of stall options including an ice cream van and you will be able to explore a host of external stalls from local businesses.

There will also be an exciting raffle with a variety of prizes up for grabs which will be drawn just before the events ends at 4pm.

Sally Balmforth, Head of Fundraising & Communications RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield District Branch said: “Since the pandemic began, we haven’t been able to welcome the community into our centre in the same way as previous years so it’s going to be great to provide a fun event where everyone can reconnect whilst raising money for the rescues in our care!

“For many of us, our pets have been a great source of comfort over the past year so the fair is such a great opportunity to enjoy a social event where we can bring them along. The dog show is the perfect chance to parade your pooch around and give them the spotlight whilst meeting up with friends and family in a pet friendly space.”

“We can only carry on the essential work we do with our rescue dogs, cats and rabbits thanks to the support and generosity of the public.

"Attending the summer fair won’t only be a chance to see the great work your money makes possible at our branch but it’s the perfect chance to support your local RSPCA whilst having fun in the sun.”

Pre-booking isn't needed, but it's recommend visitors get there at 1pm if you want to register your dog in the annual dog show as it starts at 2pm.